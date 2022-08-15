Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,318 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.