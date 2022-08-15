Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

