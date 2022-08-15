Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:BTI opened at $40.42 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.