Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.42 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.