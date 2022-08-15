Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

