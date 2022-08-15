Scotia Capital Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,081.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $761.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

