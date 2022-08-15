Scotia Capital Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $69.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

