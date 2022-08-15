Scotia Capital Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EWH stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.