Scotia Capital Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 84.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,333 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $18,214,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 170,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

