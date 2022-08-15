Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.