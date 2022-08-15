Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO Logistics Stock Up 4.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

NYSE:XPO opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics



XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

