Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $448,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $206.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.53. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

