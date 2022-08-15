Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $507,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $94.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

