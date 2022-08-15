Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $135.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.