Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

