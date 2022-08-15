Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

