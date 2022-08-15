Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

APTV stock opened at $111.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

