Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

