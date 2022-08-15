Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.17.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

