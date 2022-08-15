Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 20,047 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 106.5% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 212,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -528.74 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -849.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

