Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,173 Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ PYZ opened at $85.42 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
