Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,119,000 after buying an additional 138,728 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.