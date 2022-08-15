Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,535,220. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

