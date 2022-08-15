Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,833 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.