Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

EQIX opened at $704.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.81 and a 200-day moving average of $691.22. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

