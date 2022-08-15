Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $308.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

