Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,693 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $151.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23.

