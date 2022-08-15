Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 580 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
