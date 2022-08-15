Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,555 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,650,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after buying an additional 990,600 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 153,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 331,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

