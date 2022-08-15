Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,069,000 after acquiring an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,746,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 681.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

