Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $289.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $274.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

