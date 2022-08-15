Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 110,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.