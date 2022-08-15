Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.
Mosaic Price Performance
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
