Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 580,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

