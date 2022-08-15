Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

