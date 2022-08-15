Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,682,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $158.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

