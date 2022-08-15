Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $79.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

