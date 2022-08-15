Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after buying an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,625,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ST stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

