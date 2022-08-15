Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 278,325 shares of company stock worth $8,034,412 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,959,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

