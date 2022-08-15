Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

SIX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,412. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

