SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $4.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.90 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SMRT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 8.63.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.82 on Friday. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 15.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.67.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

