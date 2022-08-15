Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SRC opened at $44.73 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.