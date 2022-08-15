Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

