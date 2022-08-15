State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,080 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SiTime by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,088. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $135.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.74. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $127.01 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

