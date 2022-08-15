State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

