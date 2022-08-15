State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,129 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.