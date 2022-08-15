State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,490 shares of company stock valued at $138,595. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

