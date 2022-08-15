State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 178,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

