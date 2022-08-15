State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

