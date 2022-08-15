State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 470,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

