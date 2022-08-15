State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TRN opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

